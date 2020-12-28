Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that McCaffrey (thigh) is "probably a no" to suit up against the Saints in Week 17, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey appears set to close out the 2020 campaign with a seventh consecutive absence, setting his sights on returning to full health for 2021 rather than risk further injury in a meaningless regular-season finale. If the Pro Bowl running back is officially ruled out to face the Saints, Mike Davis will stand to handle a workhorse role once again.