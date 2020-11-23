McCaffrey (shoulder) is considered unlikely to suit up in Minnesota on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he still considered McCaffrey "week-to-week," but it sounds like the star running back is trending toward missing a third straight game due to the AC joint injury he sustained Nov. 8. The Panthers haven't yet officially ruled McCaffrey out for Week 12, but if he ultimately is unable to go, Mike Davis will get another chance to lead the backfield.