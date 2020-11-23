McCaffrey (shoulder) is considered unlikely to suit up in Minnesota on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he still considered McCaffrey "week-to-week," but it sounds like the star running back is trending toward missing a third straight game due to the AC joint injury he sustained Nov. 8. The Panthers haven't yet officially ruled McCaffrey out for Week 12, but if he ultimately is unable to go, Mike Davis will get another chance to lead the backfield.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Remains uncertain for Week 12•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: No timeline for return•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Headed for another absence•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Missing practice to begin week•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not ruled out for Week 11•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Likely to miss more time•