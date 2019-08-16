McCaffrey isn't expected to suit up for Friday's preseason contest against the Bills, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

McCaffrey will again be on the sidelines while the coaching staff gets a look at the rest of the backfield, which includes Cameron Artis-Payne, Jordan Scarlett, Reggie Bonnafon and Elijah Holyfield. There's a chance McCaffrey makes a cameo in preseason Week 3 in New England, but even if he doesn't take the field he's secure in his standing as one of the few workhorse running backs in the NFL.

