Coach Matt Rhule doesn't expect McCaffrey (quadriceps) to return for Saturday's game at Green Bay, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
McCaffrey kicked off last week with a limited practice before the Panthers held him out thereafter and eventually made him inactive for the 10th time in 13 games this season. He also had a cap on his reps at Wednesday's walk-through, which may have served as a test to see what he could do with his quadriceps injury. Considering Rhule's statement, McCaffrey seems likely to be sidelined this weekend, giving him two more chances to play this season. In McCaffrey's place, Mike Davis again is slated to lead the Panthers backfield.
