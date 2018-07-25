Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Up to 208 pounds
McCaffrey reported to training camp at 208 pounds, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
McCaffrey checked in at 202 pounds during last year's combine and played most of his rookie season around the same size. While his weight gain isn't anything drastic, it does move him a bit closer to the typical range for NFL lead backs. Despite replacing Jonathan Stewart with a likely power-back upgrade in C.J. Anderson, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he wouldn't be surprised if McCaffrey reaches 200 carries this season. The No. 8 overall pick averaged just 3.7 yards on 117 carries as a rookie, making up for it with an 80-651-5 receiving line on 113 targets. Regardless of Rivera's statement, it will be tough to justify a major change in workload unless McCaffrey improves his rushing efficiency -- something that may be a tough task after the Panthers lost standout LG Andrew Norwell to Jacksonville in the offseason. Anderson should probably be viewed as a slight favorite to beat out McCaffrey for the team lead in carries under new offensive coordinator Norv Turner.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Could push for 200 carries•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Preparing for new partner•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores long touchdown in defeat•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Underwhelms despite expanded opportunity•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Looking at increased role Week 17•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Quiet in Sunday's win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...
-
Regression candidates at QB
Heath Cummings looks at the numbers from 2017 and tells you what you shouldn't expect to repeat...
-
QB spotlight: Mahomes oozes potential
One meaningless Week 17 start shouldn't fuel expectations, but in the case of Patrick Mahomes,...
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB overview & 2018 strategies
If there's one lineup spot to feel at ease with, it's quarterback. There are lots to choose...