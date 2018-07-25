McCaffrey reported to training camp at 208 pounds, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McCaffrey checked in at 202 pounds during last year's combine and played most of his rookie season around the same size. While his weight gain isn't anything drastic, it does move him a bit closer to the typical range for NFL lead backs. Despite replacing Jonathan Stewart with a likely power-back upgrade in C.J. Anderson, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he wouldn't be surprised if McCaffrey reaches 200 carries this season. The No. 8 overall pick averaged just 3.7 yards on 117 carries as a rookie, making up for it with an 80-651-5 receiving line on 113 targets. Regardless of Rivera's statement, it will be tough to justify a major change in workload unless McCaffrey improves his rushing efficiency -- something that may be a tough task after the Panthers lost standout LG Andrew Norwell to Jacksonville in the offseason. Anderson should probably be viewed as a slight favorite to beat out McCaffrey for the team lead in carries under new offensive coordinator Norv Turner.