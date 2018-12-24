Coach Ron Rivera admitted Monday that the team will hold internal discussions before deciding whether to hold out key players such as McCaffrey for their Week 17 game against the Saints, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Though the Panthers were eliminated from playoff contention heading into Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons, it didn't stop McCaffrey from playing 83 of the team's 92 offensive snaps, boosting his season-long percentage to an astronomical 97.7 percent. During the contest, McCaffrey reached a milestone by hauling in 12 passes to give him a 106 receptions on the season, a new NFL record for running backs. Aside from giving McCaffrey a chance to reach 2,000 scrimmage yards for the season -- he's 75 yards shy of that mark -- there's seemingly little benefit for the Panthers to hand the second-year player another massive workload and potentially expose him to injury in an otherwise meaningless season finale. Even if the Panthers elect to hand McCaffrey another start in Week 17, there could be some risk of him being pulled from the game early, which would make him a more shaky play than usual in DFS contests.