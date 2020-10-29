The Panthers didn't activate McCaffrey (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After the Panthers cleared him to practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering his high-ankle sprain Week 2, McCaffrey had some hope of returning from a five-game absence this week. While McCaffrey is believed to have avoided any setbacks with his ankle in his first two practices, head coach Matt Rhule stressed that the standout back wouldn't be reinstated to the 53-man roster unless the Panthers were convinced he was 100 percent healthy. Evidently, Carolina felt McCaffrey needed some extra time to get back to full speed, though Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer relays that the 24-year-old should be ready to go for a Week 9 matchup with the Chiefs on Nov. 8. In the meantime, Mike Davis should handle a three-down workload once again this week before likely settling into a low-usage complementary role once McCaffrey is cleared to play again.