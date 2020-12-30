Coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey (thigh) won't play Week 17 against the Saints, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Mike Davis (ankle) is also expected to miss the game, leaving Rodney Smith, Trenton Cannon and Curtis Samuel as Carolina's tailback options. McCaffrey finishes 2020 with 374 total yards and six touchdowns in three appearances, playing Weeks 1, 2 and 9. A high-ankle sprain held him out Weeks 3-8, and he then injured his shoulder in his first game back. There was talk of McCaffrey returning after a Week 13 bye, until he hurt his thigh/quad while rehabbing. Meanwhile, Davis was unable to maintain his early momentum, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry and 5.8 per catch over the last 10 games. McCaffrey should be a popular top-three fantasy pick again in 2021, returning to his three-down role in a Carolina offense that at least looked competent for the majority of Rhule's debut season.
