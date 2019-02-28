Coach Ron Rivera said the Panthers will seek ways to ease the workload on McCaffrey in 2019, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Rivera's comments occurred at the combine, a sign the Panthers are taking an interest in finding a suitable (and cheap) option to supplement the backfield. He added that McCaffrey necessarily won't experience a reduction in touches, but rather some of the snaps another running back can handle while the No. 1 gets a breather. Week 17 aside, McCaffrey played at least 90 percent of the offensive snaps in 14 games last season, including all of them eight times, en route to the third-most touches (326) in the league. The 22-year-old will be well-served in the long term if Carolina brings in some relief this offseason.