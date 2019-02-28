Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Workload may be scaled back
Coach Ron Rivera said the Panthers will seek ways to ease the workload on McCaffrey in 2019, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Rivera's comments occurred at the combine, a sign the Panthers are taking an interest in finding a suitable (and cheap) option to supplement the backfield. He added that McCaffrey necessarily won't experience a reduction in touches, but rather some of the snaps another running back can handle while the No. 1 gets a breather. Week 17 aside, McCaffrey played at least 90 percent of the offensive snaps in 14 games last season, including all of them eight times, en route to the third-most touches (326) in the league. The 22-year-old will be well-served in the long term if Carolina brings in some relief this offseason.
