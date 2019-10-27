Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Yet another electrifying showing
McCaffrey ran for 117 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries and caught four of five targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 51-13 loss to the 49ers.
Despite his team's four-game winning streak despite being snapped by the proverbial buzzsaw known as the 49ers, McCaffrey continued to bowl through opponents from an individual perspective, accumulating more than 150 scrimmage yards for the fifth time this season while picking up his 10th score of 2019. His 69 combined receiving yards over Carolina's past two games have been somewhat tame compared to the per-game average of 55.8 yards he established between Weeks 1 and 5. In spite of that recent speed bump, his upside remains as high as any player in fantasy heading into a matchup against a Tennessee defense that entered Sunday as a top-13 unit against the run with just 95.1 yards allowed per game on the ground.
