Panthers' Christian Miller: Carolina adds in fourth round
The Panthers selected Miller in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 115th overall.
Miller (6-foot-3, 247 pounds) was an outside linebacker at Alabama, but he might be more of a pass-rushing specialist at defensive end for the Panthers. Incumbent players like Mario Addison, Bruce Irvin, and first-round selection Brian Burns all fit a similar profile. Miller's exceedingly long arms (35 and 1/8 inches) combine with his 38.5-inch vertical to give him an interesting profile on the edge, where he can burst off the snap with that explosiveness and then keep blockers' hands off him with the long reach. For now, though, he's behind the three previously mentioned players for snaps.
