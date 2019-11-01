Miller (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Miller hasn't played since Week 5 but has a chance to play this week after practicing as a limited participant. The 23-year-old has one tackle this season and is unlikely to play a significant defensive role even if he suit up.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories