Miller (ankle) is officially listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Miller has been out since Week 5 with the injury, and despite practice in a limited fashion this week, will continue to miss time. The rookie out of Alabama has just one tackle this season, so his absence shouldn't effect the defense.

