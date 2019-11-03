Panthers' Christian Miller: Won't play in Week 9
Miller (ankle) is officially listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Miller has been out since Week 5 with the injury, and despite practice in a limited fashion this week, will continue to miss time. The rookie out of Alabama has just one tackle this season, so his absence shouldn't effect the defense.
