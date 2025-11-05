Rozeboom recorded 15 tackles (seven solo) in the Panthers' win over the Packers on Sunday.

One week after posting a season-high 12 tackles in the Panthers' Week 8 loss to the Bills, Rozeboom notched a career-high 15 stops against Green Bay on just 74 percent of the defensive snaps. Rozeboom has started all nine games this season, recording 77 tackles (39 solo) and one pass breakup on 88 percent of the defensive snaps. He's eighth in the NFL with his 77 tackles.