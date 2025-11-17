Rozeboom recorded 10 total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons.

Rozeboom tied Claudin Cherelus as Carolina's second-leading tackler and has now recorded double-digit stops in three of his last four games following Sunday's overtime win. The first-year Panther has tallied a team-leading 91 total tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble over 11 appearances. He's expected to remain Carolina's top tackler and a viable IDP option in the Week 12 matchup against the 49ers.