Rozeboom suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's overtime win over the Falcons and is uncertain for next Monday night's game against the 49ers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Rozeboom played his normal allotment of snaps against Atlanta, logging 10 tackles (two solo) on 82 percent of the defensive plays against the Falcons. If Rozeboom is unable to play Monday night, Claudin Cherelus and Bam Martin-Scott would be candidates to see increased action at linebacker for Carolina.