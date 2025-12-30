Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Double-digit stops in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rozeboom recorded 10 total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.
Rozeboom was able to finish second on the team in takedowns behind cornerback Mike Jackson (11), reaching double-digit tackles for the first time since Week 11 and fourth time overall this year. The linebacker has now compiled 114 total tackles (53 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed and a forced fumble over 14 contests this season.
