default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Rozeboom (hip/hamstring) was a non-participant in Thursday's walkthrough, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Rozeboom missed Week 12 with a hip injury and has now missed two practices this week as well. If the linebacker wants to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Rams, he will have to practice Friday in some capacity.

More News