Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Four tackles in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rozeboom recorded four tackles (one solo) in the Panthers' loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Rozeboom has logged 100 percent of the Panthers' defensive snaps through four games and has piled up 28 tackles (15 solo), though he's recorded nothing else in the box score.
