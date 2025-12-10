Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Full participant to begin Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rozeboom (hip/hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Rozeboom was apparently dealing with a hamstring injury in addition to the hip injury that caused him to miss Carolina's previous two games, but he regained health during the team's Week 14 bye. Barring a setback, the starting inside linebacker will be available Sunday against the Saints.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Out versus former team•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Fails to participate again•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Likely to sit Week 12•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Dealing with hamstring injury•