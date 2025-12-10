default-cbs-image
Rozeboom (hip/hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Rozeboom was apparently dealing with a hamstring injury in addition to the hip injury that caused him to miss Carolina's previous two games, but he regained health during the team's Week 14 bye. Barring a setback, the starting inside linebacker will be available Sunday against the Saints.

