Rozeboom signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rozeboom thrived with increased playing time for the Rams in 2024, recording a career-high 135 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and four passes defended while playing a career-high 785 defensive snaps over 17 regular-season appearances (11 starts). He's the fourth defender the Panthers have added in free agency, joining safety Tre'von Moehrig, defensive end Patrick Jones, and defensive tackles Bobby Brown and Tershawn Wharton. Expect Rozeboom to serve as one of Carolina's top inside linebackers in 2025, potentially serving as the signal-caller for the team's revamped defense.