Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Just four stops in Week 10 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rozeboom tallied four tackles (two solo) during the Panthers' 17-7 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Rozeboom's streak of double-digit tackles in a game ended at two Sunday, and his four stops matched a season low from Week 4 against the Patriots. The fifth-year pro is up to 81 combined tackles through 10 regular-season games, which leads the Panthers and is tied with Robert Spillane and Jamien Sherwood for 10th most in the NFL.
