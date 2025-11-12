Rozeboom tallied four tackles (two solo) during the Panthers' 17-7 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Rozeboom's streak of double-digit tackles in a game ended at two Sunday, and his four stops matched a season low from Week 4 against the Patriots. The fifth-year pro is up to 81 combined tackles through 10 regular-season games, which leads the Panthers and is tied with Robert Spillane and Jamien Sherwood for 10th most in the NFL.