Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Leading tackler in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rozeboom logged six tackles (three solo) in the Panthers' win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
Rozeboom led Carolina in tackles during Sunday's victory. The 28-year-old has now racked up 43 tackles (23 solo) across his first six appearances of the season. He will look to build on this solid performance and keep producing in the Week 7 matchup versus the Jets.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Leading tackler in win•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Four tackles in defeat•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Leads Carolina with nine tackles•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Notches eight stops Week 1•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Inks deal with Carolina•
-
Rams' Christian Rozeboom: Hits triple digits in tackles•