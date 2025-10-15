default-cbs-image
Rozeboom logged six tackles (three solo) in the Panthers' win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Rozeboom led Carolina in tackles during Sunday's victory. The 28-year-old has now racked up 43 tackles (23 solo) across his first six appearances of the season. He will look to build on this solid performance and keep producing in the Week 7 matchup versus the Jets.

