Rozeboom totaled nine tackles (five solo) during the Panthers' win versus the Dolphins on Sunday.

Rozeboom was the team's leading tackler during the victory. The 28-year-old has gotten off to a strong start this season, as he's racked up at least seven tackles in four of his first five outings. He'll look to maintain this level of production in the team's Week 6 matchup versus the Cowboys.

