Rozeboom registered nine tackles (six solo) during the Panthers' 30-0 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Rozeboom played every single defensive snap for a third consecutive game and finished tied with Falcons defenders Xavier Watts and Kaden Elliss for most tackles in Sunday's game. Rozeboom is up to 24 tackles on the season and is on track to crack 100-plus tackles for a second consecutive year.