Rozeboom (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday and head coach Dave Canales said the team is preparing to play without the linebacker Monday against the 49ers, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Rozeboom hasn't explicitly been ruled out, but the hamstring injury he suffered in the Panthers' Week 11 overtime win over the Falcons will likely keep him out of action in Week 12. He will have two more opportunities to return to practice Friday and Saturday.