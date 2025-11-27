Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rozeboom (hip/hamstring) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.
Rozeboom was forced to miss the team's Week 12 loss to the 49ers due to a hip injury, and he's yet to return to practice since suffering the injury in Week 11. The linebacker will have two more chances to practice before Sunday's matchup with the Rams.
