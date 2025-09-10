Rozeboom registered eight tackles (seven solo) Sunday in a loss to the Jaguars.

Rozeboom's eight stops were good for second on Carolina. That output was in line with his production last season, when he averaged 7.9 tackles over 17 regular-season games with the Rams. Rozeboom finished last year with a career-best 135 stops, then signed a one-year deal with the Panthers in mid-March.