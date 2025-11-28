Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Out versus former team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rozeboom (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Rozeboom will miss his second straight contest and won't be able to face hir former Rams teammates Sunday. With Rozeboom out, Krys Barnes and Bam Martin-Scott figure to once again see elevated snaps on defense.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Fails to participate again•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Likely to sit Week 12•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Continues producing in Week 11•