Rozeboom (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Rozeboom will miss his second straight contest and won't be able to face hir former Rams teammates Sunday. With Rozeboom out, Krys Barnes and Bam Martin-Scott figure to once again see elevated snaps on defense.

