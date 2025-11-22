default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Rozeboom (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against San Francisco, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.

Rozeboom didn't practice all week after suffering a hamstring injury in the Panthers' Week 11 win over the Falcons. The 28-year-old has 91 tackles and one forced fumble so far this season. Bam Martin-Scott and Claudin Cherelus could both see more snaps with Rozeboom unavailable.

More News