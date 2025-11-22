Rozeboom (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against San Francisco, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.

Rozeboom didn't practice all week after suffering a hamstring injury in the Panthers' Week 11 win over the Falcons. The 28-year-old has 91 tackles and one forced fumble so far this season. Bam Martin-Scott and Claudin Cherelus could both see more snaps with Rozeboom unavailable.