Rozeboom posted eight tackles (three solo)m including 1.0 sacks, during the Panthers' 23-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Rozeboom was one of four Panther defenders to play every single defensive snap during Sunday's NFC South tilt, and he finished as the team's second-leading tackler behind Nick Scott (10). Rozeboom also recorded a sack for a second straight game, when he got to Baker Mayfield for a nine-yard loss late in the second quarter that led to the Buccaneers punting the ball away on the next play. Rozeboom's performance Sunday officially brought him past the tackling century mark for a second consecutive year, and he is up to 105 tackles (49 solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble through 13 regular-season games.