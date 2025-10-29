Rozeboom racked up 12 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defensed during Carolina's loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Rozeboom played 92 percent of defensive snaps during Sunday's loss to Buffalo, his first time above the 85-percent threshold since Week 4. The veteran linebacker has only tallied less that five tackles once across eight regular-season appearances so far, providing him a solid fantasy floor in IDP formats. Next on deck for the Panthers is a road matchup against Green Bay in Week 9.