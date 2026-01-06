Rozeboom tallied 122 total tackles (59 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three passes defensed, including one interception, and one forced fumble across 15 regular-season in 2025.

The South Dakota State product recorded triple-digit stops for the second consecutive season while leading Carolina in total tackles. Rozeboom also set new career highs in sacks (2.0) and forced fumbles (one), starting all 15 regular-season games he appeared in for the Panthers. The 28-year-old signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Carolina last offseason and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent following the team's playoff campaign. Given his production, Rozeboom should draw interest from teams in need of inside linebacker help this offseason.