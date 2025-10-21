default-cbs-image
Rozeboom tallied seven tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

Rozeboom was one of three Panthers with exactly seven tackles in the victory. It was the fifth time in seven games this season that Rozeboom has reached at least that number of tackles. On the campaign, the veteran linebacker has tallied 50 stops.

