Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Ties for team lead in stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rozeboom tallied seven tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.
Rozeboom was one of three Panthers with exactly seven tackles in the victory. It was the fifth time in seven games this season that Rozeboom has reached at least that number of tackles. On the campaign, the veteran linebacker has tallied 50 stops.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Leading tackler in win•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Leading tackler in win•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Four tackles in defeat•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Leads Carolina with nine tackles•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Notches eight stops Week 1•
-
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Inks deal with Carolina•