Hubbard (calf) said Thursday that he expects to suit up for Sunday's game at the Jets, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Following a two-game absence due to a calf injury, Hubbard got back on the practice field as a limited participant Wednesday and was donning full pads one day later. His activity level Thursday is unknown, but he appears to be trending toward a return to action this weekend. If the preceding comes to pass, the breakdown of RB reps between Hubbard and fill-in starter Rico Dowdle will be of interest considering the latter reeled off 473 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs on 60 touches while the former was sidelined.