Hubbard (calf) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

This marks Hubbard's first on-field work since Week 4 prep, as he sat out Weeks 5 and 6 due to a calf injury. Coach Dave Canales told Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday that Hubbard looked "great," but he likely will need to string together multiple practices in a row in order to put himself in a position to play Sunday at the Jets. Assuming Hubbard is back in action this weekend, the Panthers are expected to keep both him and Rico Dowdle, who has sprung for 473 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs on 60 touches the last two games, involved in the offense, though who would have the upper hand between them remains to be seen, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.com.