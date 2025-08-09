Hubbard gained 10 rushing yards on three carries and failed to catch his only target during Friday's 30-10 preseason loss to the Browns.

The fifth-year running back got the start but handled only a handful of snaps before giving way to Rico Dowdle midway through the first quarter. While the limited usage is a good sign that Hubbard's spot atop the depth chart isn't in any jeopardy, it's still uncertain how coach Dave Canales plans to split the backfield workload this season after the Panthers signed Dowdle in March. Both backs are coming off 1,000-yard campaigns -- Dowdle with Dallas, and Hubbard with Carolina -- but the latter's familiarity with the offense should keep him in the driver's seat for the bigger role come Week 1.