Hubbard carried the ball 27 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns and caught all five of his targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Saints.

The 27-year-old RB kept the Panthers' offense afloat nearly single-handedly, as he set a new career high with 172 scrimmage yards while scoring both the team's TDs, on a two-yard run in the first quarter and a one-yard plunge in the fourth. Hubbard's 80 receiving yards were easily a new career high, topping the 3-57-0 line on three targets he recorded in Week 15 of the 2022 season against the Steelers. Over Hubbard's last six games, he surged to 697 scrimmage yards and six rushing touchdowns, and he'll look keep rolling in a Week 11 clash with the Ravens.