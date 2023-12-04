Hubbard carried the ball 25 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Buccaneers.

Facing a stout Tampa Bay front seven, Hubbard punched home a pair of one-yard TDs en route to his first 100-yard game of the season and the third of his career. The 25 totes were also a career high for Hubbard, while Miles Sanders managed only 29 scrimmage yards on nine touches, a clear sign that interim head coach Chris Tabor isn't interested in maintaining the backfield timeshare Frank Reich had been deploying. Hubbard figures to see a big workload again in Week 14 against the Saints.