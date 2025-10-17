Hubbard (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at the Jets, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The remaining question is how the Panthers split work between Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, who ran for 389 yards over the past two games (both wins). Head coach Dave Canales hasn't been helpful, merely saying that Dowdle has earned the right to maintain a role. Dowdle already had a role, of course, getting 7-to-11 touches in Weeks 2-4 when Hubbard was the starter. There's obviously now risk of Dowdle taking on a larger portion of the workload, but the Panthers probably won't provide hints on the specifics before Sunday's game.