Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Coach confident regarding RB's Week 1 status

Head coach Dave Canales said Thursday that he's confident Hubbard (hamstring) will be available for the Panthers' regular-season opener against the Bears, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Canales revealed earlier Thursday that Hubbard is considered week-to-week due to a hamstring injury, but the head coach's clarification after Thursday's practice comes as a relief to Hubbard's prospective fantasy managers. Hubbard -- who had an MRI after feeling something grab in his hamstring during Wednesday's practice -- had originally been slated to work with Carolina's starters in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bills, but he will instead sit out while Jonathon Brooks will start, with Trevor Etienne and AJ Dillon also mixing in at running back.