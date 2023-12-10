Hubbard rushed 23 times for 87 yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 28-6 loss to the Saints.

Hubbard had more than twice as many rushing yards (59) as Bryce Young had passing yards (29) in the first half. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old running back, the negative game script coupled with more touches for Miles Sanders (who finished with 10 carries for 74 yards) limited Hubbard's opportunities after halftime. Hubbard has built up some momentum with at least 92 scrimmage yards in three consecutive games heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Falcons.