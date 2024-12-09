Hubbard has an unimpeded path to close out the 2024 campaign in a workhorse role out of the backfield for Carolina, with Jonathan Brooks (knee) having suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Hubbard has established himself as the clear No. 1 option leading the Panthers' rushing attack this season, and he rushed 26 times for 92 yards and one touchdown versus Philadelphia, but there had been an assumption that Brooks' involvement would ramp up down the stretch. With the rookie second-round pick having re-torn his right ACL, though, Carolina's roster no longer features anyone even resembling a threat to Hubbard's dominant share of reps. Raheem Blackshear (chest) is considered day-to-day, while veteran Miles Sanders (ankle) won't be eligible to come off IR until Week 16 against Arizona, at the earliest. Head coach Dave Canales said practice-squad player Mike Boone currently is in line to handle the No. 2 role behind Hubbard at practice and potentially Week 15 versus Dallas, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press.