Hubbard was limited in practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

In the wake of the Panthers' Week 16 loss to the Panthers, Miles Sanders (toe) was the running back revealed to be dealing with an injury. However, Sanders was able to log a full session to kick off Week 17 prep, while Hubbard operated with a cap on his reps. As such, the situation will be monitored to see if Hubbard may be in danger of yielding snaps to Sanders on Sunday at Jacksonville.