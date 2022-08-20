Hubbard carried the ball six times for 22 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-4 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Patriots.

D'Onta Foreman got the start for the Panthers as Christian McCaffrey was again held out, but Foreman and Hubbard saw roughly equal workloads on the night. Neither one was effective, as no Carolina back managed a run longer than seven yards, but Hubbard at least saw a little action as a receiver, something he didn't do much of as a rookie last year. It seems as though the battle for the Panthers' No. 2 RB spot will continue into next week's preseason finale against the Bills.