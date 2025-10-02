Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Doesn't practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hubbard (calf) didn't practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Hubbard also tended to a calf injury last week, but he at least was able to be limited in practice Thursday and Friday before taking 13 touches for 69 yards from scrimmage on a season-low 51 percent snap share during a Week 4 loss at New England. With no practice reps to speak of so far this week, he'll have just one more chance to mix into drills Friday before the Panthers potentially provide some insight into his odds to play Sunday against the Dolphins. Rico Dowdle, Trevor Etienne and DeeJay Dallas are the current healthy options in Carolina's backfield.
More News
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: No practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Manages 69 total yards in loss•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ready to go for Week 4•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: On track to play Week 4•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Listed as questionable•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Shows up as limited Thursday•