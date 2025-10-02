Hubbard (calf) didn't practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Hubbard also tended to a calf injury last week, but he at least was able to be limited in practice Thursday and Friday before taking 13 touches for 69 yards from scrimmage on a season-low 51 percent snap share during a Week 4 loss at New England. With no practice reps to speak of so far this week, he'll have just one more chance to mix into drills Friday before the Panthers potentially provide some insight into his odds to play Sunday against the Dolphins. Rico Dowdle, Trevor Etienne and DeeJay Dallas are the current healthy options in Carolina's backfield.