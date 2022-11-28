Hubbard rushed the ball 17 times for 65 yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Broncos.
Hubbard saw a relatively even split in workload with D'Onta Foreman, which led to his first game of the season with double-digit rushing attempts. Hubbard was still the secondary back, however, and benefitted from an extremely run-heavy offensive game plan for the Panthers. Moving forward, Carolina will likely have to throw the ball more often to remain competitive, in which case Hubbard's role can be projected to shrink.
