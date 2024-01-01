Hubbard rushed 11 times for 45 yards and secured four of five targets for 26 yards in the Panthers' 26-0 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Hubbard didn't have anywhere near the opportunities he'd enjoyed in several recent games, with the Panthers' inability to keep up with the Jaguars helping to neutralize the ground game. Hubbard's carry total was his lowest since Week 11, and he'll have one more opportunity to put together a productive effort in what has been a solid 2023 campaign when Carolina hosts the Buccaneers in Week 18.