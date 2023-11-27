Hubbard rushed the ball 14 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans. He added five receptions for 47 yards.

Miles Sanders saw increased workload in the loss, but Hubbard's opportunity was largely undisturbed. He accounted for the Panthers' only touchdown on a five-yard run midway through the third quarter and the majority of the rest of his production came as a pass catcher. That allowed him to rack up his highest yardage total from scrimmage this season. Despite fairly steady opportunity, Hubbard is likely to remain reliant upon receiving work and touchdowns to post significant performances.