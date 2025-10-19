Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Even split with Dowdle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hubbard recorded 14 rushes for 31 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards.
Hubbard returned from a two-game absence and drew every touch on Carolina's first offensive possession. He went on to alternate drives with Rico Dowdle for the entire game, which naturally led to a nearly exactly even split in touches. Hubbard was far less efficient, as Dowdle out-gained him 96-55. It remains to be seen if that affects Hubbard's usage moving forward, but he managed to maintain a significant role in Carolina's offense despite Dowdle's strong showing during his absence.
